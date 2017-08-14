Amazon Web Services is in need of certified professionals (​ZDNet Academy)

It's become increasingly clear that Amazon Web Services is one of the biggest, if not THE biggest, player in IT today. The leading cloud computing solutions provider, AWS is quickly beating out the competition as it sets the bar for what a cloud service should be. As such, demand for certified AWS professionals has increased. Whether you're a data scientist, AI engineer, programmer, or just a tech-savvy person looking for a new career, you can become certified with the help of the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide.

It's recommended that anyone looking to take an AWS exam first enrolls in a high-quality course. This exam guide splits everything you need to know into 28 concise lessons that you can access on your own time. From Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to more theoretical concepts like AWS global infrastructure, this examination guide will provide you with the knowledge and skills to pass the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional exam.

This exam lies in the second tier of AWS certification and assumes that you have already passed the Certified Solutions Associate level. Unlike the Associate level, this professional exam will prove your expertise in designing and deploying scalable applications for AWS. Perfect for IT professionals looking to get ahead in their career, becoming AWS certified is sure to increase your earning potential and provide you with consistent and reliable work.

Make the first step toward AWS certification with the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide, available for just $49.

