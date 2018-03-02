Amazon's Alexa suffers widespread outage

File photo

Amazon's Alexa AI assistant went down on Friday for what's turning out to be an unintentional reenactment of the company's Super Bowl commercial.

Reports of Alexa outages are coming from across the US, and even in some international locations. However, an Echo device in the ZDNet newsroom in Louisville shows that Alexa is still up and running.

It appears that the outage was caused by a network problem in AWS US East-1 in Northern Virginia. According to Down Detector, users began reporting problems with Alexa around 9:30 am ET. AWS Direct Connect customers including Atlassian, Twilio and MongoDB have also reported problems.

Amazon has yet to issue a statement on the system outage. Nevertheless, the Internet is having fun with the irony.



We've reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this post when we receive a reply.

