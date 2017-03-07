Amazon's Twitch launches Pulse social network for gamers

Amazon's Twitch, a game-streaming service, launched a social network on Monday dubbed Pulse. It aims to enable streamers to post and engage with their community, as opposed to it taking place outside of Twitch.

Pulse is embedded into the Twitch homepage and mobile app, and it allows gamers to share game clips, stream highlights, schedules, photos, and more.

Twitch encourages content creators to do contests, polls, memes, and questions to keep followers interacting while not streaming. It sounds very Twitter like, but there's no "@" mentions or hashtags on Pulse.

Acquired by Amazon in 2014, Twitch has 100 million monthly viewers spending 106 minutes daily watching live gaming. Twitch broadcasts people playing video games and the user-generated content gives Amazon an advertising avenue.

Instead of gamers running to Twitter, Facebook, and other competitors, Amazon has the ability with Pulse to increase engagement and keep gamers within the Twitch walls.

You can share links, text, videos (Vimeo, YouTube, and Twitch), and images (Imgur and Gfycat). "We are working to make sharing easier and will expand our support of additional types of content in the future," wrote Twitch in a blog post.

Pulse is now available on the Twitch homepage. Support for mobile apps will launch soon, according to Twitch.

VIDEO: Twitter doesn't want police mining tweets to track protestors