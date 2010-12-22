Ambarella announces iOne SoC for advanced HD camera on Android devices

Ambarella has just introduced a new technology for the Android platform. The iOne System-on-Chip is intended to "open the door for a new class of smart camera" devices.

Developed for low-power mobile apps, the iOne SoC uses a triple ARM core set-up comprised of ARM Cortex A9 1GHz dual-core processors for the horsepower alongside an ARM 11 533MHz CPU for camera tasks.

All of this put together should boost smart camera capabilities to heights we've never seen before. iOne features simultaneous still and HD video recording, higher ISO levels for low-light situations, live video streaming, Wi-Fi uploading to YouTube and other video-sharing sites, and playback of 1080p as well as 3D video.

While this technology hasn't been linked to any particular consumer product just yet, Ambarella's iOne SoC is available for sampling now. If interested, contact Ambarella directly at (408) 734-8888.