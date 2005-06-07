Amcom reveals ADSL2+ strategy

Internet service provider Amcom Telecommunications yesterday announced its deployment of broadband Internet-enabling equipment in exchanges in Perth and Adelaide would allow it to deliver ADSL2+ services to subscribers.

The rollout is expected to see 35 exchanges in the two cities equipped with Amcom digital subscriber line access multiplexer (DSLAM) hardware. In an open briefing to the Australian Stock Exchange, Amcom chief executive Eddy Lee said upgrading the exchanges to ADSL2+ -- which allows speeds of up to 24Mbps -- would be easy.

"We have installed DSLAM equipment that is capable of accepting software upgrades to run ADSL2 and ADSL2+ technology," he said. "We've already initiated our ADSL2 pilot program ... ADSL2+ is also being introduced."

Lee said his company was currently accelerating the equipment rollout to the last 20 exchanges on its list. This stage, he said, would cost a total of AU$2.6 million, of which AU$1.1 million was allocated to extend the company's fibre-optic backbone to the exchanges.

The news comes several months after Amcom announced it was making a range of "up to 8Mbps" ADSL plans available. The plans were bundled at that time with several features designed to make rival provider iiNet -- which offers similar speeds -- hot under the collar.

Amcom has been able to differentiate itself in the Internet space because of its proprietary fibre optic cable network which connects its ADSL-enabled exchanges. Most providers who sell ADSL services resell Telstra's wholesale offerings and utilise backbone links they do not own.