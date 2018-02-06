AMD EPYC powers new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers

Dell EMC is adding three single- and dual-core AMD EPYC servers to its PowerEdge line up.

There are three new EPYC 7000-series powered servers added.

PowerEdge R6415

Single socket

Specially tuned for edge computing

Up to 32 high performance Zen cores

Up to 2TB memory capacity

Up to 10 NVMe drives

128 PCIe lanes

Simplify and speed deployments with VMware vSAN and ScaleIO Ready Nodes

PowerEdge R7415

Single socket 2U server

No compromise scale-up efficiency for software defined storage

Up to 32 high performance Zen cores

Up to 2TB memory capacity

Up to 24 NVMe drives

128 lanes of PCIe

PowerEdge R7425

Dual-socket 2U server

Scale-up efficiency for high-performance computing

Outstanding TCO for data analytics, HPC, and scale-up software defined developments

Up to 64 high performance Zen cores

Up to 4TB memory capacity

Up to 24 NVMe drives

128 lanes of PCIe

There are a couple of firsts here for AMD's EPYC silicon. Not only are these the first single-socket enterprise-class EPYC servers, but they are also the first Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to be launched in China.

The importance of single-socket servers is hard to underestimate. Fully 90 percent of the server market falls into the sub-$4000 price point, with 65 percent falling into the sub-$2500 price point. So being able to do more with less thanks to no compromise single-socket servers puts a painful squeeze on Intel, whose market revolves around pushing dual-socket systems, even when they're not the best fit.

And the single-socket performance is exceptional. The single-socket configurations in the PowerEdge R6415 and R7415 offer a 32-core count optimized for high performance and multithreaded architecture workloads, and deliver up to 20 percent lower total cost of ownership in a single-socket, four-node VSAN-ready configuration.

In all price points, across single-and dual-socket EPYC systems, from >$4,000 to $500, these systems offer significantly better performance per dollar than corresponding Intel Xeon systems, with that performance gap ranging from 29 percent to a whopping 74 percent.

At the lower end of the price point, EPYC systems offer more scale, expansion, and memory bandwidth than Intel can offer.

"We are proudly showcasing our AMD EPYC processors in the newest wave of Dell EMC 14G PowerEdge servers. AMD EPYC processors offer tremendous performance and reliability, along with innovative configuration, I/O, and security features that PowerEdge customers can enjoy in these new servers," said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Database and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD. "The ground-breaking capabilities of EPYC in single-socket configurations allow Dell EMC to create single-socket servers that can handle the demands of most customers' workloads, while offering real Total Cost of Ownership advantages. The Dell EMC portfolio of AMD EPYC systems excel in a wide range of workloads, including dense virtualization, hybrid-cloud applications, software-defined storage, CAD/CAM, and other memory and I/O dependent applications."

The Dell EMC PowerEdge R6415, R7415, and R7425 servers with AMD EPYC are available worldwide starting today.

