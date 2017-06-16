AMD Radeon Vega Frontier graphics cards make an appearance

AMD's new Radeon Vega Frontier workstation graphics cards are now available for preorder from selected outlets, but you might want to be sitting down before having a look at the prices.

Tech site VideoCardz found listings for both the air-cooled version and liquid versions of Vega Frontier graphics cards on the UK retailer Scan, and the US retailer SabrePC.

The cards are priced at $1,199/£1,139 for the air-cooled version, and $1,799/£1,656 for the water-cooled version.

Both cards feature 16-gigabytes of HBC RAM, 4096 stream processors, 64 compute units, 483 GB/s of memory bandwidth, 13.1 TFLOPS of peak single-precision compute performance, 26.2 TFLOPS of peak double-precision compute performance, and feature three DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3/HDR ports, and a single HDMI port.

Neither card is overclocked, and none of the listings gives us a core clock speed.

An estimated ship date for the cards is also absent.

Exxact Corp has quick comparison chart pitting the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition against Nvidia's Pascal-based Titan XP, and the Radeon card comes out on top.

Both these cards are workstation offerings, more suited to machine intelligence, deep learning, and high-end game development (specifically VR game design), than gaming.

