AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors are out

AMD has released three highly-anticipated Ryzen Threadripper high-end desktop processors.

Here are the three processors reelased:

Ryzen Threadripper 1950X: 16-Core, 32-Thread, 3.4/4.0 GHz, $999

Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: 12-Core, 24-Thread, 3.5/4.0 GHz, $799

Ryzen Threadripper 1900X: 8-Core, 16-Thread, 3.8/4.0 GHz, $549 (on shelves August 31)

These prices are substantially cheaper than the equivalent Intel silicon.

Crunching the numbers here, these prices mean that the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X will cost $700 less than the equivalent Intel Core i9-7960X chip, and a whopping thousand dollars less than 18-core/36-thread Core i9-7980XE.

At the more modest end of the spectrum (if you can call it that) the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X costs $400 less than Intel's Core i9-7920X, and $600 less than the Core i9-7940X.

All chips will be shipped unlocked for ease of overclocking, and both will use AMD's new Socket TR4, and will feature quad channel DDR4, and feature 64 lanes of PCI Express.

