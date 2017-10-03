AMD unveils E9170 embedded GPU, offering 3X Performance-Per-Watt for low-power embedded applications

AMD

AMD releases a new embedded Radeon GPU, the first to be based on the Polaris architecture.

But this one isn't aimed at the desktop or laptop markets, but instead it expands AMD's offerings in the digital casino games, thin clients, medical displays, retail and digital signage, and industrial systems markets.

The AMD Embedded Radeon E9173 GPU, based on the Polaris architecture, uses an optimized 14-nanometer FinFET manufacturing process to provide up to three times the performance-per-watt over previous generations of AMD Embedded GPUs.

And the Radeon E9170 is quite a powerhouse, delivering up to 1.25 TFLOPS at sub-40W TDP board power, and includes 4K HEVC/H.265 and AVC/H.264 decode and encode support, 4K and 3D support, and is capable of driving up to five 4K displays using HDMI 2.0 and/or DisplayPort 1.4.

AMD

With the Radeon E9173, AMD has its eye on penetrating deeper into the following markets:

Digital casino games : Helping reduce energy consumption and operating costs, the E9170 Series GPU cuts down on operating costs for entry level and midrange casino gaming systems, as well as lowers thermal dissipation that impacts facility air conditioning costs. Support for five independent and simultaneous displays allows companies to create an eye-catching experience with more pixels and more action. DirectX 12 support enables higher frames per second and reduced latency, and cross-platform Vulkan API support helps ensure better image quality while decreasing CPU processing bottlenecks.

: Helping reduce energy consumption and operating costs, the E9170 Series GPU cuts down on operating costs for entry level and midrange casino gaming systems, as well as lowers thermal dissipation that impacts facility air conditioning costs. Support for five independent and simultaneous displays allows companies to create an eye-catching experience with more pixels and more action. DirectX 12 support enables higher frames per second and reduced latency, and cross-platform Vulkan API support helps ensure better image quality while decreasing CPU processing bottlenecks. Thin clients : Thin clients powered by the E9170 Series GPU can have a smaller hardware footprint than traditional PC systems, and can have lower heat output and provide cooler workspaces in densely-staffed and space-constrained environments such as stock exchange trading floors. Additionally, 4K graphics resolution provides crisp visual clarity when thin clients are in split-screen display mode, improving the end-user experience.

: Thin clients powered by the E9170 Series GPU can have a smaller hardware footprint than traditional PC systems, and can have lower heat output and provide cooler workspaces in densely-staffed and space-constrained environments such as stock exchange trading floors. Additionally, 4K graphics resolution provides crisp visual clarity when thin clients are in split-screen display mode, improving the end-user experience. Medical displays : The high-performance 4K graphics resolution in the E9170 Series GPU helps improve the accuracy of clinical diagnoses in X-Ray machines and ultrasounds as well as with bone tissue and analysis, helping medical professionals to enhance patient care.

: The high-performance 4K graphics resolution in the E9170 Series GPU helps improve the accuracy of clinical diagnoses in X-Ray machines and ultrasounds as well as with bone tissue and analysis, helping medical professionals to enhance patient care. Retail and digital signage : Cost-conscious signage companies integrating the E9170 Series GPU can drive up to five simultaneous 4K displays for a stunning visual experience that holds viewer attention without incurring a premium processor price.

: Cost-conscious signage companies integrating the E9170 Series GPU can drive up to five simultaneous 4K displays for a stunning visual experience that holds viewer attention without incurring a premium processor price. Industrial: The Radeon E9170 Series GPU in the reliable MCM format enables the stability required for the most stringent shock and vibration tests in environments such as airplane cockpits, in addition to driving multiple displays.

AMD is planning for the Radeon E9173 to have a long lifecycle - which high-end customers demand - and plans for it to be available through to 2024.

The Radeon E9170 Series GPU in PCI Express and MXM module configurations are scheduled for release October 2017, with the MCM module configuration is planned for November 2017.

