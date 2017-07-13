AMD unveils Ryzen Threadripper specs and pricing

AMD has unveiled specs, pricing and availability of the much-anticipated Ryzen Threadripper processors.

Two processors in the range have been unveiled.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, which will have 16-cores/32-threads and runs at 3.4 GHz (4.0 GHz in precision boost mode) will be priced at $999, while the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, which has 12 cores/24 threads and runs 3.5 GHz (4.0 GHz in precision boost mode) will retail for $799.

These prices are substantially cheaper than the equivalent Intel silicon.

Crunching the numbers here, these prices mean that the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X will cost $700 less than the equivalent Intel Core i9-7960X chip, and a whopping thousand dollars less than 18-core/36-thread Core i9-7980XE.

At the more modest end of the spectrum (if you can call it that) the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X costs $400 less than Intel's Core i9-7920X, and $600 less than the Core i9-7940X.

Both chips will be shipped unlocked for ease of overclocking, and both will use AMD's new Socket TR4, and will feature quad channel DDR4, and feature 64 lanes of PCI Express.

Both the chips and motherboards are slated to be available in August, with Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition system pre-orders starting July 27.

AMD has also lifted the lid on the specs and availability for Ryzen 3 desktop chips. These are 4-core/4-thread, Zen-based processors available in two desktop models.

The Ryzen 3 1300X runs at 3.5 GHz (3.7 GHz boost), and the Ryzen 3 1200 has a base clock of 3.1 GHz (3.4 GHz boost).

Both models are expected to be on shelves worldwide on July 27.

See also: