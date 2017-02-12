Android Wear 2.0, LG Watches, and new old devices (MobileTechRoundup show #390)

Google announced the launch of Android Wear 2.0 with a couple new watches from LG. We continue to hear more about rumored upcoming phones as well.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobility

Kevin and I spent about half of the time on MobileTechRoundup show #390 talking about wearables with the new Android Wear and more.

Image: ZDNet
  • Google announces LG Watches and Android Wear 2.0
  • Strava and RunKeeper get standalone AW 2.0 apps!
  • LG continues to tease the LG G6
  • Nougat rolling out for Honor 8
  • Google Assistant on Pixel gains some smart home smarts
  • $1000 iPhone? May have wireless charging, OLED display
  • Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus reviews are out

Running time: 64 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 75MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

