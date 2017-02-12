Android Wear 2.0, LG Watches, and new old devices (MobileTechRoundup show #390)

Kevin and I spent about half of the time on MobileTechRoundup show #390 talking about wearables with the new Android Wear and more.
- Google announces LG Watches and Android Wear 2.0
- Strava and RunKeeper get standalone AW 2.0 apps!
- LG continues to tease the LG G6
- Nougat rolling out for Honor 8
- Google Assistant on Pixel gains some smart home smarts
- $1000 iPhone? May have wireless charging, OLED display
- Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus reviews are out
Running time: 64 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 75MB)
