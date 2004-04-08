Anti-spam company positive about Aust Spam Act

Amid criticism of the effectiveness of Australia's new Spam Act, anti-spam company Brightmail has expressed its support for the new law saying it is "proud of this type of legislation."

Garry Sexton, vice president for Asia Pacific, says the Act is just one of the measures to eliminate spam. "The legislation can't be used as a one time shot. The general agreement in the industry is that it is a combination of legislation, education and technology to eliminate the problem."

Sexton believes that legitimate businesses will benefit from the Act since they can now "understand what they can and cannot do." Aside from that, Sexton believes the Spam Act will serve as a benchmark for other governments to follow.

"I think it will have an impact in Australia and the Act sends a benchmark for other international governments to follow. Once we start doing what we can, it is going to reduce unsolicited e-mails in Australia, giving more way for legitimate e-mails," Sexton adds.

Sexton also praised the Spam Act saying it is "cleverly designed" so it doesn't only filter bulk e-mails. Brightmail is currently meeting with the Australian Communications Authority and other government departments to provide intelligence on global Internet issues.