​ANZ bank creates digital transformation general manager role

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has announced the appointment of Jennifer Scott as general manager of Digital Transformation and Performance, who will assume responsibility for the commercial delivery of ANZ's digital banking strategy.

The newly created digital transformation role based out of Melbourne will see Scott focus on "strategic partnerships to accelerate an innovative culture" across the bank, which is expected to support ANZ's overall strategic agenda.

The new general manager joins ANZ with over 20 years' experience in senior finance, strategy, and marketing roles spanning Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States in executive positions at eBay, Virgin Media, and Expedia.

Scott will report to Group Executive Digital Banking Maile Carnegie who joined ANZ from heading up Google Australia in March last year, and will work closely with Emma Gray who took on the newly created role of chief data officer for the bank in February,

ANZ has made a string of appointments this year to further its digital transformation, with Kathryn van der Merwe also joining the bank as group executive Talent and Culture earlier this year, picking up an integral role in driving organisational change within the bank, touted as key to digital transformation.

ANZ also announced Lynwen Connick as its new chief information security officer, who joined the bank following her role as first assistant secretary information sharing and intelligence at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Connick, who replaced former CISO Steve Glynn, reports to technology group executive Gerard Florian who explained that Connick will be charged with ensuring the bank's information security strategy evolves with the changing technology landscape and supports the bank's digital transformation.

ANZ's company reshuffle was announced in September, after its COO Alistair Currie announced his departure.

For the first half of the 2017 financial year, ANZ recorded AU$2.9 billion in after tax profit, an increase of 6 percent year on year, on total revenue of AU$10.6 billion.

In its 2016 full-year results, ANZ posted AU$5.7 billion in statutory net profit, representing a 24 percent tumble year on year. At the time, the bank attributed the profit dive to, amongst other things, its focus on competing in the "digital age".

"The environment for banking remains constrained with intense competition and pressure on margins, subdued lending growth, rapidly changing customer expectations, and increasing regulation," CEO Shayne Elliott said when announcing the bank's first-half results.

"The outlook for the second half remains broadly neutral. We are responding decisively to these continuing pressures through a financial, digital, and cultural transformation of ANZ."