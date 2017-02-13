​ANZ scores Turnbull's security assistant as new CISO

ANZ has announced the appointment Lynwen Connick as its new chief information security officer, who will leave her role as the first assistant secretary information sharing and intelligence at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in March to take up her new position.

Connick, who replaces former CISO Steve Glynn, was previously responsible for advising Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on cyber policy, intelligence, and secure information sharing in the national security community where she led the review of Australia's cybersecurity position and was instrumental in the development of Australia's National Cyber Security Strategy.

Prior to this, Connick was CISO for the Department of Defence, following a 25-year tenure with the Australian Signals Directorate.

In her new role, Connick will report to group executive technology Gerard Florian, who explained that Connick will be charged with ensuring the bank's information security strategy evolves with the changing technology landscape and supports the bank's digital transformation.

"Lynwen is one of Australia's foremost cybersecurity experts with significant experience at the frontline of protecting the nation's information infrastructure," Florian said.

"As we transform into a digital bank, customers rightly expect that we will keep both their money and their data safe. Lynwen's cybersecurity experience, working with government agencies and the private sector, will be a tremendous asset for both our business and our customers as we accelerate the delivery of new products and services."

Connick is the second executive appointment ANZ has made this month, with Emma Gray joining the bank's technology executive team in the newly created role of chief data officer.

Reporting to group executive of Digital Banking Maile Carnegie, who joined ANZ from heading up Google Australia in March last year, Gray will also play a crucial role in ANZ's digital transformation strategy.

The appointment of both Gray and Connick follows the recent departure of ANZ chief information officer Scott Collary. At the same time, the bank announced Florian's appointment and the departure of chief technology officer Patrick Maes.

ANZ's company reshuffle was announced in September, after its COO Alistair Currie announced his departure.

Deputy CEO Graham Hodges is now charged with Group Hubs, Enterprise Services, and Group Property responsibilities; COO for Enterprise Services Craig Sims has assumed the role of group general manager of Operations and Services; and general manager for Transformation Projects Nigel Dobson has been appointed to Wholesale Digital Strategy and Payments Transformation.

The bank's new structure will help it to continue its technology progress, CEO Shayne Elliott said at the time, adding that under the former COO, ANZ had "significantly improved" the quality of service and undergone a "digital transformation".

In its 2016 financial results, ANZ posted AU$5.7 billion in statutory net profit, representing a 24 percent tumble year-on-year.

The bank attributed the profit dive to, amongst other things, its current focus on competing in the "digital age".