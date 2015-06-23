AppDynamics adds unified monitoring, Python support

AppDynamics on Tuesday added a unified monitoring feature to its cloud service to track transactions from the customer to applications to infrastructure.

The bet is that unified monitoring will make it easier for enterprises to resolve issues quickly to maintain a good customer experience.

AppDynamics started as an application monitoring platform, but is increasingly wandering into business intelligence. Since monitoring services such as AppDynamics and New Relic track applications they can also see data course through a company.

Unified monitoring is baked into AppDynamics Summer release, which also includes betas of server and synthetic browser monitoring as well as support for the Python programming language.

According to AppDynamics unified monitoring will track a business transaction from a customer's device through code, databases, third parties, servers and other infrastructure. A common data platform allows the insights to be delivered to multiple users via role relevant views.

AppDynamics said that its latest release can be deployed on-premise, as a service or in a hybrid environment.

Among other items: