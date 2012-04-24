Apple 2Q12 earnings: What you need to know

Apple sold a record 35.1 million iPhones and 11.8 million iPads in the March quarter and enjoyed a 94 percent increase in net profits year-over-year.

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2012 second quarter earnings included record sales of iPhones, iPads and Macs and a 94 percent increase in net profits year-over-year.

Highlights for the March quarter include:

  • $39.2B in revenue
  • $11.6 billion net quarterly profit (or $12.30 per diluted share)
  • 47.4 gross margin
  • 64 percent international sales
  • 35.1M iPhones sold (88 percent unit increase)
  • 11.8 million iPads sold (151 percent unit increase)
  • 4 million Macs sold (7 percent unit increase)
  • 7.7 million iPods (15 percent unit decrease)

Apple added about 12% to its liquid marketable assets (which includes cash, short-term investments and long-term marketable securities) bringing its total to around $110 billion or about $116.60 per share. Apple's cash is up about 67% compared to a year ago and it has more than doubled over two years.

AAPL cash on balance sheet 2Q12 - Jason O'Grady

Investors seem to be pleased with the results, and AAPL shares are up 43.53 (7.77%) in after hours trading to $603.81.

AAPL +43.53 (7.77%) in after hours trading to $603.81 - Jason O'Grady

If you missed it, you can listen to and read about Apple's 2Q 2012 financial results here:

