Apple 2Q12 earnings: What you need to know

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2012 second quarter earnings included record sales of iPhones, iPads and Macs and a 94 percent increase in net profits year-over-year.
Highlights for the March quarter include:
- $39.2B in revenue
- $11.6 billion net quarterly profit (or $12.30 per diluted share)
- 47.4 gross margin
- 64 percent international sales
- 35.1M iPhones sold (88 percent unit increase)
- 11.8 million iPads sold (151 percent unit increase)
- 4 million Macs sold (7 percent unit increase)
- 7.7 million iPods (15 percent unit decrease)
Apple added about 12% to its liquid marketable assets (which includes cash, short-term investments and long-term marketable securities) bringing its total to around $110 billion or about $116.60 per share. Apple's cash is up about 67% compared to a year ago and it has more than doubled over two years.
Investors seem to be pleased with the results, and AAPL shares are up 43.53 (7.77%) in after hours trading to $603.81.
