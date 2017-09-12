Apple announces Apple TV 4K, available September 22 for $179

Apple announced the Apple TV 4K (CNET/CBS Interactive)

Apple on Tuesday announced the Apple TV 4K, a new set-top box that supports 4K Ultra HD resolution and industry standard HDR 10 and Dolby Vision.

The new Apple TV is powered by the same A10x fusion chip and 3GB of RAM in the iPad Pro, and Apple says the Apple TV update packs two times the processing power than the previous generation.

Apple has been working with Hollywood studios and Netflix to bring 4K and HDR titles to the updated Apple TV, SVP of software and services Eddy Cue said at an event on Tuesday. Amazon Prime 4K video will be bringing its 4K content to the Apple TV later this year.

Further, Cue said iTunes users will get automatic upgrades of HD titles in their existing iTunes library to 4K HDR versions when they become available.

Pre-orders for the new Apple TV 4K begin on September 15, with shipping slated to start on September 22. It will start for $179 with 32GB of internal storage or $199 with 64GB.

Starting this month, Apple will expand its TV app beyond the US to Australia and Canada. By the end of the year, it will expand to France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

Cue also detailed updates to the TV app for better sports viewing. Fans in the US will be able to track their favorite teams, get on-screen notifications, and see all the teams, leagues and sporting events currently playing through a dedicated sports tab.