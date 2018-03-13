Apple announces WWDC, opens registration for developers

(Screenshot: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet)

Developers can now register for a chance to attend Apple's 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The event will take place June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, Calif., at the McEnery Convention Center.

Apple typically uses the opening keynote of WWDC to announce software updates to the company's various platforms such as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Occasionally the company also uses the event to announce hardware products. Rumors have already begun circulating that Apple will announce a new MacBook at this year's event.

The registration window for developers is open until March 22 at 10am PST. Apple will then randomly select developers who can then purchase a ticket for $1,599.