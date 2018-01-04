Apple: App Store customers spent $890 million Christmas week

Apple said Thursday its App Store had a record breaking holiday season, with customers spending over $890 million in a seven-day period starting Christmas Eve.

To kick off 2018, Apple also shared customers made $300 million in purchases on New Year's Day.

"We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games," Phil Schiller, Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, said in a statement.

The top app downloaded in December was Pokemon GO, an augmented reality game based on Apple's ARKit framework. There are now 2,000 apps features ARKit, Apple said, and top downloaded include Amazon, Wayfair, Snapchat, and other games.

Apple also touted App Store developers earned $26.5 billion in 2017, a 30 percent increase over 2016, according to Schiller. Since Apple launched the App Store in 2008, iOS developers have earned over $86 billion.