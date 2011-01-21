Apple brings out universal iPhone bumper ahead of Verizon release

It was previously reported that cases and bumpers made for AT&T's iPhone 4 wouldn't fit the new Verizon model. Apple has a new solution.

Apple has crafted a universal iPhone bumper with a larger cutout around the mute button to accommodate its lower placement on the CDMA edition. While these haven't popped up online yet, the universal bumpers have been spotted in Apple Stores already. Remember that pre-orders for Verizon's iPhone 4 don't start until February 3 with a ship date of February 10.

And if you still don't like this, well don't worry. Plenty of third-party companies have already started churning out Verizon-specific iPhone 4 cases.

Someone has actually taken the time to make a video comparing old bumpers and displaying how to use such an accessory, so take a look:

