Apple CEO Tim Cook talks tech, skills and Brexit with Theresa May

Tim Cook has met with the UK's Prime Minister to discuss issues including science and technology, skills and the country's upcoming departure from the European Union.

The Apple CEO met with Theresa May at Number 10 Downing Street on the final day of his European tour, which has seen him visiting France, Germany and now the UK.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told ZDNet that she and Cook "discussed number of issues including science and technology, Apple's investment in the UK and the government's approach to Brexit".

The discussion on Brexit came the day after MPs voted in favour of invoking Article 50 and to formally begin the process of the UK leaving the EU.

Downing Street wouldn't say what May and Cook specifically discussed on Brexit, but in the run up to the referendum, many in the UK technology sector were vocal in their opposition to leaving the EU.

Uncertainties still remain over investment, access to talent and the extent to which UK based businesses will be able to trade with EU customers once Britain leaves the EU.

Tim Cook also stopped in at City Hall to meet the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, where the pair discussed talent, digital skills and Apple's investment in the capital, including plans to move the company's UK headquarters to a new development at Battersea Power Station.

"The Mayor met Tim Cook to discuss Apple's investment into Battersea Power Station that will generate new jobs and economic prosperity for the city," a City Hall spokesperson told ZDNet.

"They also discussed trade and investment opportunities post-Brexit and the Mayor's new Digital Talent Programme that that will arm young Londoners with the skills they need to access jobs in the industry," they added.

The Apple CEO's tour also took him to Scotland, where he received honorary doctorate of Science at the University of Glasgow. Speaking at the university, Cook spoke out against US President Trump's order to ban immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"If we stand and say nothing we become a part of it, our company thrives on diversity," he said.

