Apple corrects name 'mistake' over Taiwan in map app

A strong move taken by the Taiwanese government has resulted in a positive response from US technology giant Apple, which corrected the description on the map about Taiwan.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Anna Kao, Apple has made a goodwill response by referring to the island simply as "Taiwan" on its map app, the state-run Central News Agency (CNA) has reported.

The government's action, triggered by increasing complaints from domestic users of Apple mobile devices running iOS 7, was to express Taiwan's concern and displeasure to the headquarters in Cupertino, California. According to Kao, the ministry's branch in San Francisco has received a positive response from Apple, which said the problems have been fixed.

"Our office also demanded that Apple correct its mistake as soon as possible," Kao said.

The misleading description about Taiwan also appeared on Mac OS X Mavericks, which was just released on October 23. The endless discussion by Apple fans at local online forums centers on their bad feelings of being mistaken as Chinese people.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, is sensitive about how it is described, as it is often misbranded as a province of China, although the communist government in Beijing has never ruled the island, the CNA report said.

Local newspapers see Apple fixing the mistake as a friendly sign of taking Taiwanese consumers' feedback into account.

As early as June, local users experiencing the trial version of OS X 10.9 Mavericks have discovered the misleading description about Taiwan on the map app.