Apple damage limitation machine kicks up a notch - ABC Nightline's access to secret "Black Labs"

After suffering embarrassment and ridicule over the iPhone 4 "Grip of Death" issue, it seems that Apple has kicked it's damage-limitation PR machine into high gear. In an attempt to prove to the public that the company actually tests products, it gave ABC Nightline unprecedented access to its secretive 'Black Labs' testing facility.

Note: YouTube link for those who can't see the Hulu video.

Yikes! When a company has to go on national TV to convince people that it actually test products, you know that something has gone badly wrong.

After years of setting itself aside as a brand that worked meticulously to make sure that its products were seemingly flawless, but now Apple wants to realign itself with every other OEM, claiming that the antenna problem applies to all industry players ... except it doesn't.

Note: ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company. Steve Jobs holds some 138 million shares in Disney, as well as being on the board of directors.

Like I said the other day, Apple, show me a single spot on any other handset for sale that causes signal degradation when touched an we can talk again, otherwise, this whole debate is just FUD. Stop whining, accept that there's a design flaw with the iPhone 4, and FIX IT!