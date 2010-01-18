Apple emails "paintball" invites to Jan 27 event

Apple just sent an email blast to the media confirming its rumored event on January 27th. The invitation is covered with paint spatter and copy that reads "Come see our latest creation." Gee, I wonder what that could be?

Some are already reading into the paint spatter design and the use of the word "creation" and theorizing that it could be slanted towards art, music, and movie-making. Let the wild speculation begin!

Personally, I think that it's going to be an iPaintball gun.

What about you?

Tip: Engadget