Apple hasn't even started iPhone X production, claims analyst

Holding out for an iPhone X? They may be thin on the ground as a series of production delays push manufacturing to mid-October.

Barrons reports that Raymond James chip analyst Christopher Caso had this to say about the iPhone X, which will be available for preorder from October 27, and will start to ship November 3:

Interestingly, while the industry widely anticipated a shift in iPhone ramp timing, our checks suggest there was an incremental delay in the build plans - with orders firmed up as recently as last week - shifting production more into the December quarter. While our checks are ongoing, initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October. That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about 2 months later than expectations at the end of June.

Chatter relating to iPhone X delays is nothing new, with many citing constrained production yields of the OLED displays manufactured by Samsung Displays.

What this means for buyers is that the iPhone X is going to be in short supply come the release date, and that these shortages may last three to six months, all of which means that scarcities could be the norm until well into 2018.

If you're hoping to grab one when the preorders kick off, then I suggest you better be quick about it.

