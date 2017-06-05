Apple refreshes larger iPad Pro with 10.5-inch display

Apple has updated its professional-focused iPad Pro tablet lineup with a new addition.

The company revealed a refreshed 9.7-inch tablet and a newer, larger 10.5-inch iPad Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif., on Monday.

It's the second iteration of the iPad Pro since its debut last year. The company has seen increased pressure from competitors, notably Microsoft with its Surface Pro, which sports a 12.3-inch display and is designed in mind with the enterprise market.

The larger 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with a fast A10X Fusion six-core processor and 12-core graphics unit. It also lands with a Retina display, which Apple says is 20-percent larger than its debut counterpart.

It also comes with a new feature, dubbed ProMotion, which allows for a higher 120Hz display refresh (where typically the display refresh rate is half that). Apple says that provides a smoother and crisper display.

The tablet also comes with a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 7-megapixel FaceTime camera.

The tablet still weighs one pound, and the battery lasts for 10 hours, Apple said.

Both tablets come with an embedded Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and as with the original iPad Pro, the larger tablets in the line-up will also carry Apple Pencil support.

The tablet will run iOS 11, set to be released later this year, and will feature dragging and dropping, among other new features.

Apple said the 10.5-inch pricing will start at $649 for 64GB storage.