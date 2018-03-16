Apple preps education event for Chicago

Video: Apple employees were calling 911 after walking into glass walls

Apple is planning to hold a product event on March 27 focused on the education sector.

In a media invite, Apple says it will debut "creative new ideas for teachers and students" at a high school in Chicago.

Little else is known at this point, but it's safe to assume that this is a strategic effort by Apple to get more of its devices inside of the classroom. The Cupertino tech giant has had mild success in the education space, but Google is gaining the most ground by far, with its lower-cost Chromebooks and Google Classroom platform.

That said, Apple is rumored to be building a lower-priced MacBook Air and 9.7-inch iPad models that could rival Google's education offerings.

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others have been in a heated battle to gain marketshare in school districts across the US. Following the introduction of the creativity-focused iPad Pro, improving its education offerings could help Apple combat struggling iPad sales.

