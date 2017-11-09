Apple releases iOS 11.1.1, fixes autocorrect bug on iPhones and iPads

Apple has released iOS 11.1.1 to iPhone and iPad users, fixing a couple of small but annoying bugs that have been plaguing users.

Two bug fixes are listed in the release notes:

A fix for the predictive keyboard bug where random character like "A," "#," or "!" followed by the unicode symbol would replace "I" when typed

Fixes the problem where the "Hey Siri" command randomly stops working

The update doesn't seem to contain any security fixes, and doesn't seem to fix the battery drain issue that appears to be a widespread problem.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update (the preferred way, and is only about 50MB), or connect your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch to a computer running iTunes and then carry out the update (this is slower and downloads the entire operating system as opposed to just the updates, and comes in at several gigabytes).

