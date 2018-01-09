Apple releases iOS 11.2.2 for iPhone and iPad

Another day, another patch to install. This time it's iOS 11.2.2 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

The patch is to fix the Spectre vulnerability that came to light earlier this month.

Apple describes the patch as follows:

iOS 11.2.2 includes security improvements to Safari and WebKit to mitigate the effects of Spectre (CVE-2017-5753 and CVE-2017-5715).

Apple says that the update is "recommends for all users."

To download the update, go Settings > General > Software Update (the preferred way, and this way the patch is only about 75MB), or connect your iPhone to a computer running iTunes and then carry out the update (this is slower and downloads the entire iOS 11.2.2 package, which is several gigabytes, as opposed to just the smaller update).

