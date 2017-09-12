Apple will release macOS High Sierra on September 25

Apple will release macOS High Sierra in late September. (Image: File photo)

Following its press event on Tuesday, Apple announced macOS High Sierra will be released to the masses in a stable version on Sept. 25.

Apple introduced High Sierra at WWDC 2017 in June as the next major update to the Mac operating system. It's been available to early testers over the summer.

An incremental update to macOS Sierra, High Sierra will add a more modern file system called the Apple File System (APFS), Siri updates, and new Metal graphics API. ZDNet previously reported the heavy update to graphics capabilities will help macOS and its virtual reality position.

Here is the official list of supported Mac hardware:

MacBook - Late 2009 or later

iMac / iMac Pro - Late 2009 or later

MacBook Air - 2010 or later

MacBook Pro - 2010 or later

Mac mini - 2010 or later

Mac Pro - 2010 or later

Web surfers will like the update. At WWDC 2017, Apple head of software Craig Federighi said the new macOS improves the Safari browser to make it the "world's fastest desktop browser," with an "80 percent faster performance than Chrome."

Apple wrote this on its website when announcing High Sierra's release:

New technologies at the heart of the system make your Mac more reliable, capable, and responsive -- and lay the foundation for future innovations. macOS High Sierra also refines the features and apps you use every day. It's macOS at its highest level yet.

Apple on Tuesday also revealed iOS 11 and watchOS 4 will be available Sept. 19. Of course, the show stopper was the new iPhone X, which was revealed on stage Tuesday, followed by iPhone 8 and other new hardware.

Related stories: