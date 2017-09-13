Apple's iTunes removes iOS App Store from desktop version

(Image: Apple)

Apple on Tuesday released iTunes 12.7 for Mac and Windows, an update that removes the iOS App Store from the desktop software. That means iOS users can no longer download iOS apps from their desktops, as Apple now pushes them toward the iOS 11 App Store.

The iTunes 12.7 update moves the desktop focus to music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks. It also adds support for iOS 11 device syncing. Apple announced iOS 11 will launch on Sept. 19 in the form of a free update for the iPhone and iPad.

The ringtone section for iPhone has also been removed in the iTunes desktop update: "If you previously used iTunes to sync apps or ringtones on your iOS device, use the new App Store or Sounds Settings on iOS to redownload them without your Mac," Apple has notified users in an update prompt.

Apple detailed other iTunes 12.7 changes on its support website:

iTunes U: Collections of iTunes U content appear in the Podcasts section of iTunes.

Internet Radio: Your Internet Radio stations appear in your music library's sidebar.

Ringtones: iOS 11 supports redownloading ringtones directly to your iOS device, without the need to use iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Books on Windows: Books on iTunes for Windows are managed in iBooks for iOS.

The update can be downloaded via iTunes' software update feature.

