Apple is close to acquiring Britain-based Shazam, the app that allows users to identify music and movies, according to TechCrunch.

The deal for Shazam is reportedly worth as much as $400 million and could be announced as soon as Monday. It's not immediately clear how Apple intends to incorporate Shazam's technology and team into its product offerings.

We have reached out to Apple and Shazam, and will update you if we learn more.

Developing...