​Apple slapped with $12 million lawsuit for battery scandal in South Korea

63,767 South Korean consumers have filed a class action lawsuit demanding 12.7 billion won ($US11.9 million) against Apple for batterygate.

By | | Topic: Apple

Apple iPhone throttling: Class action lawsuit filed in Canada too

apple's field trip

Apple is facing a 12.7 billion won ($US11.9 million) class action lawsuit from batterygate in South Korea.

Law firm Hanuri, representing 63,767 consumers, filed a class action lawsuit against Cupertino for damages caused by the company's intentionally slowing down performances of older iPhone models to prolong their battery life.

It is the biggest in terms of plaintiffs for a single lawsuit in South Korea.

Hanuri is demanding 200,000 won, or US$188, per plaintiff for duping consumers and causing mental distress.

Also: Batterygate: Apple betrayed its customers and now it faces a world of hurt

Initially, 400,000 requested to take part in the lawsuit but the number dwindled following authentications.

In January and earlier this month, a local consumer protection NGO filed lawsuits with 122 and 401 plaintiffs, respectively. They demanded around US$2000 per person in damages.

Apple has reportedly been slapped with at least 59 separate lawsuit since December for batterygate.

Previous and related coverage

Batterygate: The environmental cost of the smartphone explosion

To be better citizens of our planet, we need to reconsider the current disposable smartphone designs.

iPhone battery: Apple will replace yours for $29 even if it's in good health

Apple will replace your iPhone battery even if it passes the diagnostics threshold of 80 percent of its original capacity.

Getting Apple to replace your iPhone's failing battery is a bigger hassle than it should be

If you live close to an Apple store, then things are easier. Oh, and don't think that having AppleCare+ coverage gets you much in this scenario.

Wireless charging will wear out the battery faster than cable charging

Wireless charging is a nice feature, but testing suggests that it will wear out the battery faster than charging with a cable.

Related Topics:

Legal iPhone Hardware Mobility Smartphones Tablets
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All