Apple has expanded its line of television ads promoting Siri, the voice-enabled assistant for iOS, with a new spot featuring director Martin Scorsese. Apple has previously released Siri commercials featuring Samuel L. Jackson, John Malkovich, and Zooey Deschanel.

Scorsese must be an Apple fan, I can't imagine him doing a television commerical for the money.

