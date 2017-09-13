Apple Watch 3 only offers about an hour of talk time over LTE

Interested in the upcoming Apple Watch 3 but worried about how much battery life you will get? You're not alone! It's been a question that a lot of people have been asking following its unveiling yesterday.

Must read: Buying a new iPhone just got more expensive

Fortunately, Apple has posted a document laying out the battery life of the Apple Watch 3. Unfortunately, as with most things related to battery life, there are a lot of "ifs," "buts," and "maybes."

Apple starts by outlining its overall goal for the Apple Watch 3:

Our goal for battery life is 18 hours after an overnight charge, factoring in things like checking the time, receiving notifications, using apps, and doing a 30-minute workout.

So, the goal is 18 hours, but in reality different usage scenarios can drain the battery at a much faster rate. Apple outlines a number of scenarios:

All-Day Battery Life

Up to 18 hours All-day battery life is based on 18 hours with the following use: 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 30-minute workout with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth, over the course of 18 hours. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) usage includes connection to iPhone via Bluetooth during the entire 18-hour test. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) usage includes a total of 4 hours of LTE connection and 14 hours of connection to iPhone via Bluetooth over the course of 18 hours. Testing conducted by Apple in August 2017 using preproduction Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), each paired with an iPhone; all devices tested with prerelease software. Battery life varies by use, configuration, and many other factors; actual results will vary.

Talk

Up to 3 hours connected to iPhone Over 1 hour connected to LTE Tested with call placed from Apple Watch. Up to 3 hours of talk time while connected to iPhone via Bluetooth. Over 1 hour of talk time while connected directly to LTE. Testing conducted by Apple in August 2017 using preproduction Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), each paired with an iPhone; all devices tested with prerelease software. Battery life varies by use, configuration, and many other factors; actual results will vary.

Audio Playback

Up to 10 hours Tested with music playback from Apple Watch via Bluetooth. Testing conducted by Apple in August 2017 using preproduction Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), each paired with an iPhone; all devices tested with prerelease software. Battery life varies by use, configuration, and many other factors; actual results will vary.

Workout

Up to 10 hours indoor workout Up to 5 hours outdoor workout with GPS Up to 4 hours outdoor workout with GPS and LTE Tested with heart rate sensor on during workout sessions. Indoor workout tested while connected to iPhone via Bluetooth. Outdoor workout with GPS tested with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) without iPhone. Outdoor workout with GPS and LTE tested with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) without iPhone. Testing conducted by Apple in August 2017 using preproduction Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), each paired with an iPhone; all devices tested with prerelease software. Battery life varies by use, configuration, and many other factors; actual results will vary.

Apple has also outlined how long the Apple Watch 3 takes to charge. According to the documentation, it can go from zero to 80 percent charge in 1.5 hours, and zero to fully charged in two hours, which is the same as it was for earlier models.

Overall, the battery life offered by the Apple Watch 3 is similar to, if not better than what was offered by the first-generation Apple Watch. However, it's clear that use of the GPS or LTE enthusiastically drains the battery, and an hour's phone conversation over LTE could render the Apple Watch 3 a dead stick unless you have a way to recharge it during the day.

See also:

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE