Apple Watch 3 teardown reveals tiny battery upgrade

The Apple Watch 3 saw a tiny battery upgrade in order to support LTE.

Must read: iPhone 8 Plus first impressions: The back glass panel scratches real easy

An iFixit teardown of the Apple Watch 3 with LTE reveals that the battery has had the slightest of upgrades. The battery is a 279 mAh at 3.82 V, with a capacity of 1.07 Whr, which is up 4 percent compared to the Apple Watch 2, which features a 1.03 Whr cell.

However, compared to the original Apple Watch, the new battery represents a 32 percent increase in capacity.

The teardown also revealed that the wireless charging coil has been slightly modified to support most Qi wireless chargers.

The mainboard also features changes, seeing the addition of silicon to support LTE and eSIM.

Overall, there wasn't much room in the Apple Watch for stuff like LTE and eSIM in the first place, and yet Apple managed to add it, while at the same time making the battery fractionally bigger.

Think what you want of Apple, that's some impressive engineering.

See also: