Apple Watch ties for No. 1 in Q1 wearable share ahead of WWDC 2017

The Apple Watch is now in a statistical tie for the most first quarter market share in the wearable device category tied with Xiaomi, according to IDC. Fitbit has fallen to third place.

IDC's stats highlight how smart watches have garnered priority over fitness trackers among tech buyers. Fitbit has moved into smart watches and still has an installed base of 50 million as well as corporate wellness programs.

But Apple Watch with its Series 1 and Series 2 versions, more price points and apps have bolstered market share. Xiaomi has gained share with fitness tracking devices in China and smartphone bundles.

Overall, IDC said 24.7 million wearable devices were shipped in the first quarter, up 17.9 percent from a year ago.

Here's a look at the standings for the first quarter.

A few observations: