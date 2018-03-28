Apple Watch launching this fall with larger display, says analyst

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE (Image: Sarah Tew/CNET)

Apple is planning an update to the Apple Watch for this fall that will include a roughly 15 percent larger display and improved battery life, according to Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.

The usually reliable analyst said in a note to investors Apple will also add enhanced health monitoring to the new Apple Watch -- presumably set to be labeled as Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple's current Apple Watch offerings come in 38mm or 42mm screen sizes.

Kuo told investors, according to 9to5mac:

The analyst believes a combination of a 'more trendy form factor design', the addition of new sensors beyond heart rate monitoring, and lowering of prices of older models will drive Apple Watch sales to new records



Apple will increase Apple Watch sales by 30 percent in 2018, with 22 to 24 million unit sold, Kuo predicts. The analyst didn't detail a specific launch timeline for the new wearable.

Like with all rumors, we advise you to take it with a grain of salt. However, Kuo has a solid Apple rumor track record, and it makes sense for Apple to beef up its Apple Watch lineup in 2018 to take on Google's rebranded WearOS, and presumably the onslaught of new Android wearables in the coming months.