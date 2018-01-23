Apple's HomePod available Feb. 9, pre-orders start this Friday

Apple, Inc.

Starting this Friday, January 26, pre-orders for Apple's HomePod will begin. The smart speaker will then begin shipping and be available in stores starting February 9.

At launch, the HomePod will be available in the US, UK, and Australia. France and Germany will see the smart speaker in the spring.

With Siri built into the speaker, users can create reminders, set timers, play music through Apple Music, stream podcasts and send messages.

The HomePod was originally announced in June of 2017 at a developer conference, with the initial launch set for around the holidays. As the end of the year grew near, Apple ultimately delayed the launch.

Apple's HomePod is available in space gray and white.