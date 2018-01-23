Apple's HomePod available Feb. 9, pre-orders start this Friday

The $350 smart speaker is the company's answer the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

By | | Topic: Apple

homepod-availabilityinterior-placement012218.jpg

Apple's HomePod is available in space gray and white.

 Apple, Inc.

WWDC 2017

The big takeaways for technology pros

The big takeaways for technology pros

Artificial intelligence, augmented reality and a bevy of developer tools gave enterprises a lot to ponder.

Read More

Starting this Friday, January 26, pre-orders for Apple's HomePod will begin. The smart speaker will then begin shipping and be available in stores starting February 9.

At launch, the HomePod will be available in the US, UK, and Australia. France and Germany will see the smart speaker in the spring.

With Siri built into the speaker, users can create reminders, set timers, play music through Apple Music, stream podcasts and send messages.

The HomePod was originally announced in June of 2017 at a developer conference, with the initial launch set for around the holidays. As the end of the year grew near, Apple ultimately delayed the launch.

Apple's HomePod is available in space gray and white.

Related Topics:

Hardware iPhone Mobility Smartphones Tablets iOS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All