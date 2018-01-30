Apple to focus on reliability, delay major feature updates in iOS 12: Report

Instead of adding several major new features to iOS, a new report claims the company is going to fix all of those annoying crashes.

By | | Topic: Apple

Apple is reportedly putting off overhauling many key experiences on iOS in order to improve the operating systems overall performance until 2019.

iPhone battery life bad after installing iOS 11? Here's what you can do

iPhone battery life bad after installing iOS 11? Here's what you can do

Installing a new iOS update can hit your battery life hard. Here's how you can make things better.

Read More

Axios is reporting the decision to postpone was announced by Apple's senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi in early January to employees.

The decision will push back working on a redesigned home screen, a new CarPlay experience, improvements to the Mail app, and enhancements to the camera app, along with photo editing and sharing.

By pushing back major features, software engineers will have more time to focus on performance and speed improvements.

ZDNet has contacted Apple for a comment and will update this post should we hear back.

According to Axios, still planned for iOS 12 are features such as improved parental controls, augmented reality, and digital health.

Apple has faced a lot of criticism after recent updates have been plagued with bugs and performance issues. ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes has chronicled updates to iOS 11 and noted any odd behavior and issues, either he has experienced or complaints by users on various social networks.

Axios is also reporting there's skepticism from some inside Apple that a big enough improvement can be made to justify postponing features.

Apple typically announces the next version of iOS during its developer conference in June, followed by a public release in the fall alongside new hardware.

Related Topics:

iOS iPhone Hardware Mobility Smartphones Tablets
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All