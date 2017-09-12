Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X to kick off mainstreaming of augmented reality

The launch of Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and likely iPhone X may wave the starter's flag for augmented reality developers with a bevy of apps to follow.

Apple has been foreshadowing a move into augmented reality with ARkit, a software developer's kit unveiled at WWDC, and a preview of some handy apps this month.

The Apple iPhone 8 event will be the third installment of the company's augmented reality push and there are a few key reasons to believe that AR will become mainstream. Among the key items to know:

Apple's iOS 11 will be rolled out broadly with new iPhone and the company doesn't have the fragmentation that has hampered previous AR efforts.

Developers make money with Apple and have been burned with experiments with AR and VR elsewhere.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are expected to create a big upgrade cycle for Apple. There are a bevy of iPhone 6s devices in the field.

The combined installed base creates a ready-made AR audience for new applications on the consumer and business fronts.

And these AR efforts aren't going to require headsets or new hardware beyond the iPhone.

Let's be clear: Apple's iPhone event circa 2017 is all about the hardware. The broader ramifications, however, are likely to be about augmented reality. Apple just started the real AR race.

