Apple's iPhone event scheduled for Sept. 12: Report

Mark your calendars, Apple will announce a trio of new iPhones, and new Apple TV, and an always-connected Apple Watch on September 12, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, Apple is currently planning to hold the announcement event at Steve Jobs Theater, located at the company's new headquarters. It would be the first media event held at the new campus if construction is finished in time, that is. The Wall Street Journal notes construction is still ongoing and can impact the timing and location of the event.

Apple is widely expected to announce three new iPhones this year. Two of which will feature a similar design to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The third will have an all new design, without bezels, a home button, and potentially new facial recognition technology to unlock the phone.

Also expected at the event is a third-generation Apple Watch with built-in LTE connectivity, giving users the ability to leave his or her iPhone behind and still receive messages and interact with apps, and a new Apple TV with 4K capabilities, according to Bloomberg.

ZDNet has asked Apple for a comment and will update this post when we hear back.

With the event rumored to take place just over two weeks away, we should see invites sent out to members of the press at some point this week. When that happens, we will be sure to post it and try to decipher any and all hidden meaning of the invite. It's a tradition.

