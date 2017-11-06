Apple's iPhone X gamble could be paying off

Video: iPhone X review: Face ID, the notch and a new screen

The first weekend adoption for the iPhone X looks strong compared to previous release.

Must read: Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is what the next MacBook Pro should be (but almost certainly won't)

According to data collected by mobile engagement platform Localytics, the iPhone X has outperformed the iPhone 8 during the first weekend of availability.

Coming in at 0.93 percent of the total market share after the first weekend puts the iPhone X ahead of the 0.7 percent first weekend adoption for the iPhone 8 models, but still below the 2.3 percent market share that the iPhone 6 models grabbed back in 2014 and the 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent adoption experienced by the iPhone 6S and 7 models in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

However, as Localytics is keen to point out, there are significantly more iPhones in the market today than in 2014, so this will skew the percentages somewhat.

Localytics processes 120 billion data points monthly, and for this study a sample of over 70 million iOS devices globally were used. The timeframe for the iPhone adoption data was November 3rd to November 5th at 2 pm ET.

See also: