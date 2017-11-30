Apple's patch for stupid root access bug breaks file sharing for some - but the fix is easy

The patch that Apple rushed out yesterday to fix the root access flaw in macOS brings with it problems of its own. Fortunately, this new bug is quite easy to fix.

The patch that Apple released to fix the "root" security flaw discovered in the latest release of macOS High Sierra is causing problems for some users.

The patch - which Apple rushed out in less than 24 hours - can cause file sharing to stop working for some users, according to a support document published by Apple.

The fix itself is pretty straightforward, although does require users to be familiar with using Terminal:

  • Open the Terminal app (which is in the Utilities folder of the Applications folder)
  • Type sudo /usr/libexec/configureLocalKDC and press Return
  • Enter your administrator password when requested and press Return
  • Quit the Terminal app

Note that this fix is only for the file sharing bug caused by Security Update 2017-001 for macOS High Sierra 10.13.1. If you're running a different version, this patch isn't for you.

It's likely that Apple will push a patch for this bug as part of the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update.

