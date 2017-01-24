Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3z hardware-encrypted flash drive

Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the release of the Aegis Secure Key 3z hardware encrypted flash drive and the Aegis Configurator.

The Aegis Secure Key 3z is a feature-rich USB drive that includes FIPS-level security with the following specification:

Military-grade 256-bit AES XTS hardware encryption

Aegis Configurator Compatibility

Programmable Minimum PIN length

Auto-Lock feature - Automatically locks after a predetermined period of inactivity

Drive Reset feature - Allows for redeployment after wiping drive's data

Embedded Keypad for host-free authentication

User Forced Enrollment

Recovery PINs

Programmable Brute Force

Lock Override mode - Ignores re-enumeration signals to be compatible with virtual machines

Key Press Indicator - optional mode to show when a key has been pressed

Self-destruct feature - Designate a self-destruct PIN to wipe and reset the device

FIPS 140-2 level 3 Validation (pending)

3-Year Limited Warranty

"The 3z is our third-generation Secure USB flash drive and has the improved features, functionality and componentry you would expect to see from Apricorn. Following the established trend in electronics, the 3z is also smaller and less expensive than its predecessors," said Mike McCandless, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Apricorn. "Combined with the introduction of the Aegis Configurator, we have created an eco-system that simplifies deployment and access to the many device features, without sacrificing our software-free approach or security."

Also released is the new Aegis Configurator and accompanying Windows-based software package that allows ten or more compatible Aegis Secure Devices to be set up and configured simultaneously.

It also features:

Create, Edit, and Store Master Profiles

Random PIN Generator

Programmable Min / Max PIN Length

Drive Reformatting / File Upload

Log File of Device Settings, Recovery PINs, User PINs

FIPS 140-2 Validation (pending)

The Aegis Secure Key 3z is available immediately in a variety of sizes, including: 8GB ($79), 16GB ($99), 32GB ($129), and 64GB ($159).

