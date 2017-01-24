Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3z hardware-encrypted flash drive

Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the release of the Aegis Secure Key 3z hardware encrypted flash drive and the Aegis Configurator.
The Aegis Secure Key 3z is a feature-rich USB drive that includes FIPS-level security with the following specification:
- Military-grade 256-bit AES XTS hardware encryption
- Aegis Configurator Compatibility
- Programmable Minimum PIN length
- Auto-Lock feature - Automatically locks after a predetermined period of inactivity
- Drive Reset feature - Allows for redeployment after wiping drive's data
- Embedded Keypad for host-free authentication
- User Forced Enrollment
- Recovery PINs
- Programmable Brute Force
- Lock Override mode - Ignores re-enumeration signals to be compatible with virtual machines
- Key Press Indicator - optional mode to show when a key has been pressed
- Self-destruct feature - Designate a self-destruct PIN to wipe and reset the device
- FIPS 140-2 level 3 Validation (pending)
- 3-Year Limited Warranty
"The 3z is our third-generation Secure USB flash drive and has the improved features, functionality and componentry you would expect to see from Apricorn. Following the established trend in electronics, the 3z is also smaller and less expensive than its predecessors," said Mike McCandless, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Apricorn. "Combined with the introduction of the Aegis Configurator, we have created an eco-system that simplifies deployment and access to the many device features, without sacrificing our software-free approach or security."
Also released is the new Aegis Configurator and accompanying Windows-based software package that allows ten or more compatible Aegis Secure Devices to be set up and configured simultaneously.
It also features:
- Create, Edit, and Store Master Profiles
- Random PIN Generator
- Programmable Min / Max PIN Length
- Drive Reformatting / File Upload
- Log File of Device Settings, Recovery PINs, User PINs
- FIPS 140-2 Validation (pending)
The Aegis Secure Key 3z is available immediately in a variety of sizes, including: 8GB ($79), 16GB ($99), 32GB ($129), and 64GB ($159).
