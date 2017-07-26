Are influencers turning away from Snapchat?



It looks like influencers are pausing their use of Snapchat.

Lately, signs -- including the 22-percent drop in Snapchat downloads over the last two months -- are pointing toward a surge of influencers turning away from the platform.

In a study of 550 social influencers in May 2017, influencer marketing company Collective Bias found that almost 70 percent had paused certain social accounts to prioritize others.

Only one in three influencers (35 percent) have paused their use of Twitter, while 40 percent have paused YouTube, and almost half (46 percent) have paused their use of Snapchat.

Snapchat ranked among influencers as the most likely platform to be put on hold, with 46 percent indicating it would be their first choice to cut.

Adding insult to injury, only 1 percent of influencers reportedly feel Snapchat will be the most important social channel in five years, while 42 percent cited Instagram.

Whilst almost all influencers had a presence on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter, only three out of 10 influencers reported that they currently use Snapchat. No one thought that the platform was the most important platform. It scored lowest for perceived earning potential.

Instagram's new features are resonating with influencers. Almost 80 percent of influencers are using Instagram Stories and 50 percent are using Instagram Carousel albums.

Blogs, Pinterest, and Instagram led the pack for platforms most important for influencer's personal brands. In fact, influencers reported that they earn the most money off their blogs, followed by Facebook and Instagram, respectively.

YouTube got a pounding in the survey. Only three respondents think that YouTube is the most important platform for their personal brand.

Instagram engagement is over three times higher than Facebook, according to a SocialBakers study that looked at millions of engagements. The study suggests that marketers should focus more emphasis on Instagram, using it to convert customers and influence sales.

So Instagram -- with its instant visual gratification and arty images -- seems to be the platform of the future for influencers.

Marketers need to up their influencer game and encourage sponsored posts using the people who know and use the platform the most -- and who are best at engaging.