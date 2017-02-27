AT&T revamps its unlimited data plan, adds mobile hotspot

Starting this Thursday, March 2, the AT&T is revamping its unlimited data plans.

When AT&T announced it, too, was joining the unlimited data plan foray earlier this month, the move felt a bit rushed. The carrier simply removed the requirement that unlimited data plan subscribers also have a DirecTV or U-verse subscription.

At the time, pricing was left alone, and AT&T failed to match the 10 GB of mobile hotspot per month that all other carriers had adopted.

That's about to change with two new plans... kind of.

One new plan, AT&T Unlimited Plus, drops the price for a single line by $10, to $90. In addition to the price drop, subscribers will gain 10 GB of mobile hotspot use per month. The price drop and addition of hotspot service appear to make AT&T's offering far more competitive.

Unfortunately, the price drop is only something select users can take advantage of. Here's the breakdown:

First line on Unlimited Plus is $90

Second line is an additional $55 ($145 total, an increase of $5 over current offering)

Third line is $165. ($20 drop from current plan)

Additional lines are $20 each, up to 10 lines.

Four lines on Unlimited Plus totals $185 (Again, a $5 increase over current offering)

As an incentive for its customers to sign up for DirecTV service, AT&T will issue a monthly credit of $25 to the wireless bill. The incentive applies to DirecTV, DirecTV Now, and U-Verse TV.

With DirecTV Now's monthly cost starting at $35, users would pay $10 a month for the streaming service after the credit.

As is the case across all wireless carriers, customers will need to sign up for auto-pay and paperless billing to take advantage of the new plan.

AT&T also announced AT&T Unlimited Choice, a $60 plan for those who don't need a high-speed connection. According to AT&T, Unlimited Choice customers' connection speed will be limited to 3Mbps, with streaming video limited to 1.5Mbps.

Four lines of service on AT&T Unlimited Choice will total $155 per month, here's the breakdown:

First line on Unlimited Choice is $60.

Second line is an additional $55, bringing the total to $115.

Additional lines are $20 each, up to 10 lines.

You can sign up for either of the new plans starting March 2 by visiting a retail store or through AT&T's website.

