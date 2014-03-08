AT&T lowers price of one and two line accounts, competitive with prepaid options

AT&T dropped their single line price by $15 per month and the US wireless carrier competition continues. These lower prices come with LTE and more so they are starting to get very competitive with low-cost prepaid options.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobility

US wireless customers are seeing lots of benefits from T-Mobile’s aggressive and innovative programs, as most recently shown by AT&T today. Yesterday, T-Mobile offered double their free LTE data allotment and today we see AT&T lowering their prices for one and two smartphone line accounts.

AT&T lowers price of one and two line accounts, competitive with prepaid options
Image: AT&amp;T

While I have been with T-Mobile for over 10 years and have five phones with them for a very low price, I like to have a second individual account with another carrier for phone reviews. I have been considering a Verizon line, but $100 is a lot to swallow for a review phone. AT&T dropped their single line account, with 2 GB of data, $15 down to $65 per month. This rivals prepaid options, but gives you full LTE, good customer service, and relief from nasty notices if you need to exceed 2 GB in a month.

While the most successful smartphone launches roll out phones across all carriers, there are still exclusives on some phones. AT&T always seems to get the latest and greatest smartphones first so after we see the HTC One announcement I may go add an AT&T line.

One other thing I love about this new lower pricing strategy is that you can bring your own phone and sign up without a contract. Like T-Mobile, AT&T also offers unlimited talk and text, including text messaging from the US to countries around the world. You can add a tablet account for $10 per month too.

In addition to the $65 single line plan, you also add a second line for a total of $90 per month with 2 GB of data shared between the accounts. These new plans come with 50GB of cloud storage too.

You can sign up for one of these new plans starting tomorrow, 9 March.

Related coverage

Related Topics:

Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All