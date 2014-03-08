AT&T lowers price of one and two line accounts, competitive with prepaid options

US wireless customers are seeing lots of benefits from T-Mobile’s aggressive and innovative programs, as most recently shown by AT&T today. Yesterday, T-Mobile offered double their free LTE data allotment and today we see AT&T lowering their prices for one and two smartphone line accounts.

Image: AT&T

While I have been with T-Mobile for over 10 years and have five phones with them for a very low price, I like to have a second individual account with another carrier for phone reviews. I have been considering a Verizon line, but $100 is a lot to swallow for a review phone. AT&T dropped their single line account, with 2 GB of data, $15 down to $65 per month. This rivals prepaid options, but gives you full LTE, good customer service, and relief from nasty notices if you need to exceed 2 GB in a month.

While the most successful smartphone launches roll out phones across all carriers, there are still exclusives on some phones. AT&T always seems to get the latest and greatest smartphones first so after we see the HTC One announcement I may go add an AT&T line.

One other thing I love about this new lower pricing strategy is that you can bring your own phone and sign up without a contract. Like T-Mobile, AT&T also offers unlimited talk and text, including text messaging from the US to countries around the world. You can add a tablet account for $10 per month too.

In addition to the $65 single line plan, you also add a second line for a total of $90 per month with 2 GB of data shared between the accounts. These new plans come with 50GB of cloud storage too.

You can sign up for one of these new plans starting tomorrow, 9 March.

Related coverage