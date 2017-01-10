AT&T's grandfathered unlimited data plans getting another $5 rate hike

CNET/CBS Interactive

AT&T is increasing the price of its grandfathered unlimited data plans by $5 per month, beginning in March 2017, the mobile carrier confirmed on Tuesday.

AT&T has been working to drive subscribers out of its grandfathered unlimited plans that are no longer available to new subscribers.

"Our Mobile Share Advantage plans and our AT&T Unlimited Plan provide several benefits that our legacy unlimited plan doesn't. If you have a legacy unlimited data plan, you can keep it; however, beginning in March 2017, it will increase by $5 per month," AT&T sent in a statement to ZDNet.

The price increase was first reported by DSL Reports. The price increase in March will make the price $40 for subscribers' data .

Just last February, the company bumped the plan $5, making it $35 for subscribers. Previously, AT&T tried to block unlimited data plans from access to FaceTime, as AT&T wants to move subscribers to its new tiered plans.

AT&T launched a new unlimited data plan currently for AT&T wireless customers who also have or add a DTV or U-verse line.

In related carrier news, Verizon on Tuesday came under fire for putting a 200GB data cap on its unlimited plans, even those grandfathered in.

"Because our network is a shared resource and we need to ensure all customers have a great mobile experience with Verizon, we are notifying a small group of customers on unlimited plans who use more than 200GB a month that they must move to a Verizon Plan by February 16, 2017," said Verizon in a statement to Ars Technica.