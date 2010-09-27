AudioCubes brings colorful Sony SRS-V500IP iPod dock speaker to U.S.

There are plenty of cool gadgets that never seem to make there way over from Japan to the U.S., but AudioCubes does a pretty good job of bringing over a lot. The latest delivery is the Sony SRS-V500IP iPod dock speaker.

What seems to look like a coffee tumbler to just about everyone, you're actually looking at a Circle Sound Stage speaker system that pumps out music at a full 360 degrees. The speaker is also removable and designed to be able to fit inside a backpack or car cup holder.

Powered by an AC adapter, the Sony SRS-V500IP includes a remote control, a car power cord, and an iPhone3G/S dock adapter, among other small parts. If you have an MP3 player but it's not an iPod, never fear as you can connect it thanks to the 3.5mm stereo audio input.

Available in shiny orange and pink shades as well as sleek black, the SRS-V500IP is available now for $239.99. Note that all orders over $100 on AudioCubes includes free shipping, so you're definitely saving a bit considering you're not paying the delivery fee from Japan (nor a plane ticket).